WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The second annual Mac “Bear” Hodges Music Festival rocked out in Washington on Sunday afternoon to round out the weekend.

People came out to Festival Park to socialize, eat good food and, of course, listen to some music.

“To me, it’s an honor to see people come out, knowing they thought a lot of Mac and that this is an event that helps Washington also.

The event was a success last year. This year, the event was back with more music, fundraising and help along the way.

“The first one was to raise money for the statue to represent Mac and his nickname was “Bear,” so we have a bear this year and continuing, we’ll take the money raised to go towards improvements of the Festival Park,” Hodges said.

“It doesn’t happen overnight, and we couldn’t have done it without Garleen (Woolard)”

Woolard is the chairperson of the festival.

“So we started about seven months ago just getting the bands booked, getting the facility booked and now we’re live and it’s a great, great day,” Woolard said.

“The main reason I do all this hard work with a great team is for the music. I love music, we’ve got two local bands, our other bands coming in from Durham, but I am keeping it in North Carolina, and I just love music.”