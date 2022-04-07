WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Arts of the Pamlico has a new leader.

Virginia Finnerty officially assumed her new role as executive director of the Beaufort County nonprofit on March 1. She most recently served six years on the Washington City Council and also served on the AOP board of directors for several years, including a stint as its chairperson during the coronavirus pandemic.

Finnerty came to the U.S. from her home country of Honduras in 1974. She studied elementary education in Nebraska and psychology in Houston.

With the heart of the pandemic in the rearview mirror, Finnerty and the rest of the AOP staff have new events and initiatives on the horizon in and around the Turnage Theatre. Watch the video to learn more.