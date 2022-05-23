WASHINGTON, N.C (WNCT) — Arts of Pamlico in Washington will welcome two musical acts as part of its Music in the Park in June.

The Alex Williams Experience (Arts of the Pamlico photo)

Alex Williams of Kool and the Gang will be at Mac Bear Hodges Festival Park for the first time. The festival will be on June 12 from 5-8 p.m. The event will be free to the public.

There will be a non-stop three-hour performance by Williams. He has performed his solo works at clubs, theaters, galas and festivals around the world. He has performed compositions by Stevie Wonder, Kool & the Gang, The Commodores, The Bee Gees, The Temptations, George Benson, Hall and Oates, Kenny Loggins and many more legends.

He has also recorded Hits for the Manhattans with CBS and Columbia records with great success.

Arts of the Pamlico will have beer, wine and soft drinks for sale. For your dining convenience, the Jerk Truck will be there. They specialize in Jamaican traditional and bar food. Food includes jerk chicken, curry rice and peas, jerk sandwich, and beef patties, and wings.

The second music performance will take place on June 26 with Trainwreck. That event runs from 5-8 p.m. This festival is free to the public.

Trainwreck is a high-energy band that plays R&B, rock, dance, funk, and pop from the 60s through today’s hits. Arts of the Pamlico will have beer, wine and soft drinks for sale. Omar’s Taco Truck Express will be on site as well.