WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Two organizations are teaming up in Washington to give away backpacks to school-age children on Thursday.

Agape Health Services is partnering with Kingdom Distributors and the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain to do just that. Agape and the Boys & Girls Club are collecting backpacks, school supplies and hygiene products to pass out on Thursday.

It’s all part of their efforts to give back and ensure bright futures for the children of Washington.

“We have so many children in the community who just don’t have an opportunity or a means to get the things that they need for school,” said Agape Chief Behavioral Health Officer Gwendolyn Gilbert. “So us providing book bags is such a great way to give back.”

The giveaway is Thursday from 3-6 p.m. at the Boys & Girls Club at 1089 Bridge Street in Washington. You can drop off donations at the same address.