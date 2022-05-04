WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — This year will be the first Battle of the Badges charity softball game in Washington.

On May 22 at Susiegray McConnell Sports Complex. the Washington Public Safety Office will take on the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office in a friendly softball competition. The gates will open at 1:30 p.m. and the first pitch will be at 2 pm. It is a $5 admission and is free for kids 12 and under.

Charity softball game

All the proceeds from this game will go towards Bright Futures Nonprofit Organization and a family in the community.