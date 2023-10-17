WASHINGTON, N.C. — Beaufort County Community College is pleased to announce a collaborative effort with Hyde County Emergency Services to offer an Emergency Medical Technician class for the upcoming 2023-2024 term.

This comprehensive EMT training program will provide aspiring healthcare professionals with the skills and knowledge required to respond effectively in emergency medical situations.

The EMT class is scheduled to commence on November 14, 2023, and will run until March 13, 2024. This innovative program offers a hybrid learning experience, combining weekly online/virtual coursework with hands-on skills sessions during the weekends. These skills sessions will be conveniently available on the mainland and on Ocracoke Island, ensuring accessibility for participants from across the region.

The collaboration between Beaufort County Community College and Hyde County Emergency Services aims to meet the growing demand for well-trained EMTs who can provide vital emergency medical care to their communities. This program is ideal for individuals interested in pursuing a career in emergency medicine, first responders, or anyone wishing to enhance their skills in emergency medical care.

Key Program Details:

Start Date: November 14, 2023

End Date: March 13, 2024

Format: Hybrid (Online and In-Person)

Locations: Mainland and Ocracoke Island

Contact Person: Billy Respass · Email: billy.respass@beaufortccc.edu

Billy Respass, the point of contact for this program, can provide interested individuals with additional information about the EMT class, registration details, and answer any questions they may have about the program.

Beaufort County Community College and Hyde County Emergency Services are committed to equipping participants with the skills, knowledge, and confidence needed to excel in the field of emergency medical services. We look forward to welcoming students to this exciting EMT training opportunity and preparing them for a rewarding career in emergency medicine.