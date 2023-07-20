WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Beaufort County Community College has opened a new location for its barber academy at 238 W. Main Street, and it is accepting clients.

The academy has 12 students enrolled split between its day and evening courses. Like its cosmetology and manicuring salon on campus, the barber academy invites the public to receive discounted services so that students can improve their barbering skills.

Services at the academy are available Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. and appointments and walk-ins are welcome. Appointments can be made by calling 252-940-6480. The academy accepts cash, debit, and credit cards.

This location is much more conducive to walk-ins and integrates the college into the thriving network of small businesses in downtown Washington.

Services include $5 haircuts, $3 children’s haircuts, $4 beard trims, $5 facials, and $5 razor shaves. In addition to these low prices, students, senior, BCCC employees and public safety personnel can take get discounts.

The academy is designed to train and prepare students for the profession of barbering. Students learn the information needed to pass the state licensure exams as well as the most contemporary techniques to ensure success in school and employment on the job. They will learn skills, safety judgments, proper work habits, business skills, and desirable attitudes necessary to obtain licensure and for competency in job entry-level positions in barbering or a related career field.

Students must complete 1,588 practice hours. This is currently split between two semester-long courses. On August 14, new sections of Level 1 and Level 2 will begin for full-time students, and on September 11, evening sections of Level 1 and 2 will begin for part-time students. The college hired a new instructor, Broderick Best, for the program.

With the Beaufort Promise Scholarship, the college is currently covering the cost of registration fees for qualifying students from Beaufort, Hyde, Tyrrell, and Washington Counties.

The next Level 1 class of the Barber Academy will begin on October 21, and a part-time evening class will begin on September 1. Call 252-940-6375 to register for upcoming classes.