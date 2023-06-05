WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Beaufort County Animal Shelter announced on Monday that they would resume normal operations after limiting their animal intake on June 1.

The temporary restriction for animal intakes that the shelter implemented last week was due to overpopulation has been lifted. The shelter is now accepting new animals.

Shelter officials said that plenty of animals still need homes who are staying at their shelter. They are encouraging the public to see what animals are available and to consider adopting.

Open Monday-Friday from 1 pm-5 pm, the shelter accepts walk-ins. The shelter is open on Saturday by appointment only. Adoption fees include vaccinations, spay/neuter, microchips, flea medications, and a rabies shot if the animal is old enough.

The adoption fee is $55 for kittens, $65 for cats older than 4 months, $75 for puppies, and $85 for adult dogs.

To view pictures and information on adoptable pets, click here.