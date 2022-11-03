WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Beaufort County Board of Commissioners on Monday will consider approving the appointment of a candidate to finish the unexpired term of Register of Deeds Jennifer Whitehurst, who announced Sept. 7 that she will retire from her position effective Dec. 31.
Whitehurst’s term runs until Nov. 30, 2024. She has served as the county’s register of deeds for 26 years.
Whitehurst was elected as the Republican nominee for her position. Per state law, if the office of register of deeds is vacated by someone who was elected as the nominee of a political party, the county commissioners must consult the county executive committee of that political party and appoint the person recommended by that committee, if such a recommendation is made within 30 days of the vacancy.
The Beaufort County Republican Executive Committee held a special election on Oct. 11 to determine its appointee. Carolyn Garris, the current chair of the Beaufort County Republican Party, was elected as the appointee.
The Beaufort County Commissioners are scheduled to meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday. The agenda includes a recommended motion to approve the nomination. If the nomination is approved, the commissioners will work on establishing Garris’s salary.
Also included in Monday’s agenda is Commissioner Hood Richardson’s statement on the potential appointment.
“General Statute 161-5 applies to this apppointment. I take no issue with the filling of any partisan seat by a like partisan.
I take issue with the interpretation of the statute that commissioners are required to accept the first designee of the relevant political party, regardless of qualifications.
Nothing in the statute directs that commissioners are required to abandon their fiduciary responsibility to the citizens of Beaufort County.
If the intent of the statute were that the first designee be appointed without question, there would be no need for the statute. The relevant political party would directly, without consultation with the county commissioners, install their designee.
The statute clearly directs that ‘the board of county commisisoners shall consult with the county executive committee.’ Therefore, there is opportunity to not violate our fiduciary responsibility.
I recommend that we not accept the apparent nominee of the party by vote. Further, that we by another vote request another candidate who is qualified.”– Statement from Commmissioner Hood Richardson