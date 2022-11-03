WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Beaufort County Board of Commissioners on Monday will consider approving the appointment of a candidate to finish the unexpired term of Register of Deeds Jennifer Whitehurst, who announced Sept. 7 that she will retire from her position effective Dec. 31.

Whitehurst’s term runs until Nov. 30, 2024. She has served as the county’s register of deeds for 26 years.

Whitehurst was elected as the Republican nominee for her position. Per state law, if the office of register of deeds is vacated by someone who was elected as the nominee of a political party, the county commissioners must consult the county executive committee of that political party and appoint the person recommended by that committee, if such a recommendation is made within 30 days of the vacancy.

The Beaufort County Republican Executive Committee held a special election on Oct. 11 to determine its appointee. Carolyn Garris, the current chair of the Beaufort County Republican Party, was elected as the appointee.

The Beaufort County Commissioners are scheduled to meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday. The agenda includes a recommended motion to approve the nomination. If the nomination is approved, the commissioners will work on establishing Garris’s salary.

Also included in Monday’s agenda is Commissioner Hood Richardson’s statement on the potential appointment.