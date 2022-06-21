WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The emergency services director for Beaufort County was listed in critical condition at ECU Health in Greenville after he was involved in a motorcycle crash Monday evening.

Carnie Hedgepeth “was involved in a serious motorcycle crash this evening and is currently in critical condition at ECU Health in Greenville,” according to a Facebook post by the Blounts Creek Volunteer Fire Department.

Hedgepeth has been working in Beaufort County since 2017.

Arthur Christian Church in Bell Arthur posted on its Facebook page that a prayer service for Hedgepeth and his family would be held Tuesday at 8 p.m. The post also indicated that Hedgepeth had not had any surgery, as an earlier post had indicated.

“Tonight we plan to hold a prayer service for Carnie Hedgepeth and his family at 8pm at Arthur Christian Church. We are doing VBS this week so this prayer time will start at the end of our VBS closing. Please come out if able and let’s pray for our Pastor and his family.”

The church also posted this notice from the family on its Facebook page:

As many of you know, our family member and friend, Pastor Carnie Hedgepeth was involved in a traffic accident yesterday afternoon. His injuries include various facial lacerations, fractured nose and orbital bones and a brain bleed that is being monitored through CT scans by medical staff. Carnie continues to remain stable and has been responsive to tests by moving all four limbs on command. No surgeries or operations have occurred.

We are thankful for God’s provisions and extremely grateful for the outpour of concern and support. We ask that everyone continues to pray for movement in his limbs and a quick recovery.

Due to COVID restrictions, visitations will be restricted to immediate family members only. We will be utilizing the social media pages of Arthur Christian Church (https://www.facebook.com/arthurchristianchurch) and Beaufort County’s Office of Emergency Services (https://www.facebook.com/bcemergencymanagement) to provide updates regarding Carnie’s condition and any needs that may arise. We encourage everyone to monitor these sites for information and ask that you refrain from messaging and / or calling Melody as she focuses her attention on Carnie.

Cards and condolences can be mailed to 1882 Fishpond Rd., Farmville NC 27828

.Again, thank you all for your continued prayers and support.