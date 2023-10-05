WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A wanted man has been found in a very modern way.

Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office deputies deployed a drone to look for the man after he fled into the nearby woods. The police were called in from a report of a person potentially overdosing. The neighbors in the area heard someone calling for help in the woods behind their home.

The drone located the man by heat signature, or body temperature. After finding the victim by drone, EMS evaluated the man and decided he did not require transport to a hospital.

He has since been taken into custody as he has outstanding warrants for arrest in Beaufort and Pitt Counties. He has been charged with Resist Delay Obstruct.