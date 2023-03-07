WASHINGTON, N.C (WNCT) — The Beaufort County Economic Development team is taking steps toward moving from its headquarters out of the county’s Skills Center in order to make room for a company that could bring at least 50 jobs to the area.

Beaufort County Economic Development Director Brad Hufford told the county commissioners Monday that a client, referred to as “Project Globe,” is interested in relocating their business to Beaufort County and eventually constructing a new building for their operation.

The business would need a temporary home in the meantime, so the client expressed interest in leasing the Skills Center, which is located in the Washington-Beaufort County Industrial Park. The economic development department currently leases the 12,500-square-foot building from the Beaufort County Committee of 100. The building houses the Beaufort County Economic Development administrative offices. Beaufort County Community College is using another part of the property as a temporary home for its boatbuilding program.

Hufford said Project Globe would lease the Skills Center from the Committee of 100 for a two-year period, with an option for a third year, while the company plans and builds a new facility within the industrial park.

Hufford said the company would lease the office portion of the building at first and then take over the production area of the property once the boatbuilding program moves to its new home, which is expected to happen around August.

In the meantime, Beaufort County Economic Development is planning on moving out to a new long-term home. Beaufort County commissioners on Monday approved a lease for 108 Union Drive in downtown Washington.

“Really, where we’re at now is larger than what we need, and actually has served its purpose very well over the years, to allow us to have a space for companies that want to set up shop in Beaufort County, and work through that as they find their own facility,” Hufford said.