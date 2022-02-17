Beaufort County Community College brings attention to mental and physical health

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Beaufort County Community College is finding ways to address mental and physical health.

BCCC creates short videos that get released every Wednesday to help the campus community both physically and mentally. The videos were originally launched to help cope during the coronavirus pandemic, but BCCC says they expect to continue releasing wellness videos, making it a part of the campus community long term.

“Some of the things that we’ve been focusing on are, for example, I did an episode last week about Black History Month, and that the theme this year is Black health and wellness. So some of those little tips or tricks would be just to focus on making sure that we are getting our annual or yearly physicals and we’re visiting our primary care physicians and practicing some mindfulness or meditation,” says Jamie Cohick, a counselor at Beaufort County Community College.

The videos can be found on Beaufort County Community College’s Facebook and YouTube page.