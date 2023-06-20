WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Beaufort County officials are discussing how to address the opioid crisis.

The county is getting $3,097,880 from two nationwide opioid settlements. The money will be distributed in installments to the county through 2038.

“We know there is an issue on substance use across the county with opioids and other drugs, and we want to make sure we’re tackling that on all fronts,” said JaNell Octigan, the Beaufort County health director.

On Tuesday, they talked about how they’d be using this money.

In 2015, they created a behavioral health task force. The group created four strategies to use the money and fight the crisis:

Expanding peer support services throughout Beaufort County

Prevention through health education, with a focus on K-12 grades

Maintaining the Behavioral Health Task Force Collaborative

Pilot community projects targeting substance misuse and/or prevention in Beaufort County

“This gives us the opportunity to make sure that everything we are providing for our county is data-driven and being able to get the voice of the people and understand what they’re going through,” said Anthony Tyre, the co-chair of the behavioral task force and a licensed mental health specialist.

Tuesday morning, community members and leaders advocated for what they were seeing.

“We found out that my son had passed away from fentanyl,” said Allena Hale, a mother of a child who died from illicit fentanyl. “If one person dies, it’s not just them it affects. It affects the parents, grandparents, siblings, even children left behind. I think there could be public service announcements and ad campaigns focusing on using the word fentanyl instead of just opioid. I also want education in school for parents as well.”

“We have a significant number of overdoses in the city and I know they do in the county as well,” said Washington Police Capt. Phil Rollinson. “So, what do we do about following up with the individuals who overdose?”

The task force said part of the funding will provide them with peer support specialists to follow up with people.

“Those peers will be able to interact daily with any and everyone,” Tyre said. “They’ll ensure they get to the proper level of treatment they need.”

County officials said they encourage anyone who wants to get involved in their efforts to reach out to the health department.