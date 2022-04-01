WASHINGTON, N.C. — On March 30th, the FDA authorized and the CDC recommended certain immunocompromised individuals and people over the age of 50 receive an additional mRNA booster, at least four months after their initial booster.

The following is the recommended guidance:

• Individuals ages 50+: May receive a second booster dose of Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at least 4 months after receiving a first booster dose of any authorized or approved COVID-19 vaccine.

• Immunocompromised individuals: May receive a second booster dose at least 4 months after receiving a first booster dose of any authorized or approved COVID-19 vaccine.

• Immunocompromised individuals ages 12+: May receive a second booster dose of Pfizer at least 4 months after receiving their first booster dose of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

• Immunocompromised individuals ages 18+: May receive a second booster dose of Modernaor Pfizer at least 4 months after receiving their first booster dose of any authorized or approved COVID-19 vaccine.

• All adults who received a J&J primary vaccine and a J&J booster dose: May receive a second booster dose using an mRNA COVID-19, Pfizer or Moderna, vaccine, at least 4 months after receiving their first booster dose.

Beaufort County Health Department will begin offering the additional Pfizer booster shot and the additional Moderna booster shot via a first-come, first-serve drive-thru. No appointment is needed. Drive-thru clinics for additional booster shots will be held on the following days and times:

• Wednesday, April 6th – 9 am – 11 am

• Thursday, April 7th – 1 pm – 4 pm

• Wednesday, April 13th – 9 am – 11 am

• Thursday, April 14th – 1 pm – 4 pm

Check with your doctor’s office and local pharmacies regarding other 2nd booster shot availability. No appointment is needed for additional booster shots, but all requirements must be met to receive your second booster. Please bring your vaccine card with you.

For those interested in receiving their primary dose, second dose, or first booster shot, please call 252-946-1902 to make an appointment.