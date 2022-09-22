WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Beaufort County Health Director Jim Madson is retiring, effective Jan. 1.

Madson announced his retirement in a letter to the Board of Health dated Sept. 20. He has been at the helm of Beaufort County’s health department since 2013. He’s worked 38 years in the public health field, including 24 years in the U.S. Army as a preventative medicine officer. He’s worked in North Carolina for 14 years.

“This was a difficult decision to reach, and I’m grateful for the time I’ve spent as your health director,” Madson wrote in his letter to the Board of Health.