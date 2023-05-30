WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect they said has been trying to scam people by saying he’s an employee with Tidewater Energy.

Jason Schutt (Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office photo)

Jason John Schutt, 49, of Washington, N.C., has been approaching individuals asking for money and representing himself as an employee of Tidewater Energy. As a result of the investigation detectives with the sheriff’s office Criminal Investigations Division have obtained warrants charging Schutt with (3) three Felony counts of Obtaining Property by False Pretense.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing. It you think you have been a victim of a scam regarding Schutt, contact your local law enforcement agency and report the incident. If you know the whereabouts of Schutt, contact the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office at 252-946-0101 or Beaufort County Crime Stoppers at 252-974-6400. You can also submit your confidential tip online at www.p3tips.com/195