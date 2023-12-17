WASHINGTON, N.C (WNCT) — Beaufort County officials were urging residents and businesses to stay aware during Sunday’s weather alerts. This includes flood preparation, food shopping and having safety kits ready to go.

Officials said a storm like this may have effects like familiar tropical storms.

“We’ve experienced similar effects recently with tropical storm Ophelia,” said Beaufort County Communications Director Brandon Tester. “We’re letting people know that if you experience flooding effects from that storm then you would need to be prepared for this one as well because you know we could have similar effects from that.”

Businesses in Washington near the waterfront were making sure they were prepared for the storm and had even closed shop. For some who were a little farther away from the water, they said they were staying open.

In anticipation of the storm, Dock Master Rick Brass was making sure boats had fenders in place and were secure. He urged that boat safety is a top priority.

“The forecast says a little bit problematic,” he said. “We don’t know how much the water level is going to rise. So, we’re trying to make arrangements so that the boats can go up and down as the water comes up and flows back out tomorrow morning.”