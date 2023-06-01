WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is reporting a murder/suicide involving two people who were found dead at a home on Wednesday.

Deputies responded at 9:30 p.m. to a domestic assault in progress at 805 Betsy Elbow Road just outside Washington. They found Bobbie Jean Woolard, 48, shot to death inside the home. The body of Don Michael Woolard Jr., 50, was found outside the home with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

EMS personnel pronounced both dead at the scene. A child from the home was unharmed during the incident, officials said.