Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office hopes to decrease officer shortages through job fair

WASHINGTON, NC (WNCT) – Deputies from Beaufort County said they haven’t seen a staff shortage like this before. To help fill positions, the sheriff’s office held a job fair at Beaufort County Community College on Friday.

“Law enforcement just in general, the recruiting is down all across the board,” said Lt. Kelly Cox with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office. “And it’s just because you have several factors. You have people that don’t want to get into the job because of the stress of it or having to make a split-second decision that can be held in court for the next two years.”

The sheriff’s office is looking to fill patrol and telecommunicator positions along with jobs at the detention center. But even with shortages, the officers adapt, step up and pull together to patrol the streets and keep the community safe 24/7.

As they look to find more workers, they are especially looking for those who are passionate about serving the community and to be a part of what they call “their family.”

“We want to recruit the very best people for our community because our objective is to be the best Sheriff’s office in the state and keep our people safe,” said Sgt. Kevin Woolard with Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

Jacob Williams, a Beaufort County Community College student in the Basic Law Enforcement Training Program, attended the job fair and said that is what he is hoping to just do after he graduates.

“I desire to serve the people of Beaufort County. Being in law enforcement gives me a great opportunity to work with the people in my community every day,” said Williams.

Officers said navigating the past couple of years and going through a pandemic has been challenging, but they are still serving the community because of their everyday job being rewarding and impactful.

If interested in becoming a deputy, but couldn’t make the job fair, visit BeaufortCountySheriff.org