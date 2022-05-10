WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Remembering fallen veterans from Beaufort County is the purpose of an upcoming event.

On May 30 at 11 a.m., the Memorial Day Ceremony will be held at Beaufort County Veterans Park located at 403 Third St. in Washington.

The theme for this year’s Memorial Day Ceremony is Lest We Forget, to honor the soldiers who have fallen in battle.

The event will also have the last roll call for 16 veterans from Beaufort County that were killed in action.

For more information about the ceremony, click here.