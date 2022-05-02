WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — In partnership with the North Carolina Department of Agriculture, the NC Cooperative Extension in Beaufort County will host a pesticide collection day on May 11.

Nearly all pesticide products will be accepted. For liquid pesticide containers larger than five gallons or for unlabeled pesticides, please call (252) 943-5832 for information before bringing them to the collection.

No gas cylinders are accepted at the event, however, assistance information can be provided. Drop off times are from 10 am to 2 pm at 155 Airport Road, Washington 27889.

To register to drop off pesticides, call (252) 946-0111.