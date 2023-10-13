WASHINGTON, N.C. –– Before the upcoming Veterans Day holiday, Beaufort County is announcing plans to illuminate county buildings green from November 6-12 as part of Operation Green Light for Veterans, a nationwide effort uniting counties to support military veterans.

The initiative, led by the National Association of Counties (NACo), raises awareness about the unique challenges many veterans face and the resources available at the county, state, and federal levels to assist veterans and their families.

Now in its second year, Operation Green Light is spearheaded by NACo and the National Association of County Veterans Service Officers, building upon successful efforts by the New York State Association of Counties and the NYS County Veteran Service Officers’ Association in 2021. In 2022, over 300 counties participated in Operation Green Light.

In addition to lighting county buildings, bridges, and other meaningful landmarks, residents, businesses and other organizations are encouraged to participate by simply changing one light bulb in their home to a green bulb. This can be an exterior light that neighbors and passersby see or an interior light that sparks a conversation with friends. By shining a green light, we let our veterans know that they are seen, appreciated, and supported.

While this event is focused on the week of Veterans Day, we encourage individuals to continue to shine the light year-round.

“Operation Green Light is a gesture of support and appreciation for the public service of our veterans,” said NACo Executive Director Matthew Chase. “With hundreds of counties coming together to light everything from bridges to courthouses, we know veterans across the country will see and feel the gratitude we all feel for their service and sacrifices.”

Operation Green Light is also an opportunity to raise awareness of the resources available to veterans and their families. Here in Beaufort County, we’re proud to serve approximately 3,500 veterans through our Veterans Services Office. Throughout the year, our Veterans Service Officer is busy connecting our veterans to federal and state benefits, helping them manage employment needs and doctors’ appointments, as well as helping them find veteran peers who can assist with the transition back to civilian life.

Veterans and family members can learn more about available services on the County website, by contacting VSO Jennie Haddock at 252-946-8016, or by visiting the Veterans Services Office at 1308 Highland Drive, Washington. This Veterans Day, join us in shining a light of hope and support. Join Operation Green Light and let’s turn Beaufort County green for our veterans.

Counties and residents across the country are sharing their participation on social media using the hashtag #OperationGreenLight. For more information on Operation Green Light, click here.