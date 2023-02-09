WASHINGTON, NC (WNCT) — The Beaufort County United Way is asking that residents, visitors and those who work in Beaufort County participate in an online assessment.

The goal of the survey is to gain a greater understanding of issues that local people face. Information gathered through he assessment will help the United Way create a plan to address social issues and build a stronger future for Beaufort County.

The survey is available in English and Spanish. Results will be shared with the community once completed.