WASHINGTON, N.C. – The Beaufort County United Way is launching a new monthly initiative VOLUNTEER CHALLENGE. The goal of this monthly initiative is to connect community members with opportunities to volunteer that are easy, meaningful, and impactful.

The monthly Volunteer Challenge is launching Saturday with SOCKTOBER. The Beaufort County United Way is encouraging community members to collect new socks, from infant-child sizes to adult. Winter is coming, and there will be many in our community who do not have warm socks to wear.

Donated socks will be given out to local organizations in the community such as the shelters, elderly services, Partnership for Children, and Beaufort County Schools for distribution.

“We’ve all felt the raw winter winds blow across our exposed skin,” said Sue Tidd, executive director of the Beaufort County United Way. “Imagine a child standing at the bus stop huddled against the cold, not wearing socks. An elderly homebound senior who does not have the extra funds to purchase a pair of warm socks. Or a family who had to leave their home with nothing but the clothes on their backs. Through the donation of socks, we can ensure there will be no cold toes this winter.”



Organize a SOCKTOBER collection drive at a workplace or in your neighborhood by setting up a bin in a central drop-off location, communicate the challenge of collecting new socks companywide or in the neighborhood. Set a deadline for when all donations of socks need to be in. SOCKTOBER Challenge runs from October 1-31. Socks need to be dropped off at the Beaufort County United Way by Tuesday, November 2.

Each month, a new challenge will be issued from United Way to the Beaufort County community. Coming this November, the Volunteer Challenge will focus on our military veterans. More details will be forthcoming. Monthly Volunteer Challenges will be announced through the Beaufort County United Way social media platforms on Facebook and Instagram.

Contact Sue Tidd at the Beaufort County United Way at stidd@unitedwaybc.net to register your Socktober Collection Drive, to ask questions or for more information.

To learn more about Beaufort County United Way or to give, advocate or volunteer, please visit: www.unitedwaybc.net.