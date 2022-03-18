WASHINGTON, N.C.– The Beaufort County United Way is encouraging anyone who wants to support relief efforts of the growing humanitarian crisis in Europe, to give to the ‘United for Ukraine Fund’. This fund was created by United Way Worldwide. Donations to United for Ukraine Fund support vetted nonpartisan organizations on the ground providing vital help to those who need it most.

The United Way Romania, United Way Hungary and Fundacja Dobrych Inicjatyw (Good Initiatives Foundation) in Poland stand ready to aid those who have been displaced by this crisis. They are working with local partners to determine the needs on the ground, and to address the immediate and longer-term relief needed for those made vulnerable by the fighting.

“The United Ways in these countries are already heavily engaged in providing everything from housing and food to transportation and clothing, to formula and diapers and all the things you can imagine folks who have fled with nothing but the clothing on their backs need,” Sally Love, Executive Director says. “Through our international network, we already have a way to get resources directly to those organizations in a safe way.”

“We are fortunate here in Eastern Carolina to have many caring, trusting people who want to step up and help where they can, how they can, and when they can.” continues Love, “giving through United Way’s United for Ukraine Fund is a simple, affective and impactful way for them to do just that.”

To learn more about the United for Ukraine Fund visit the Beaufort County United Way site https://unitedwaybc.net/ or give here: https://secure.unitedway.org/a/unitedforukraine

The Beaufort County United Way is a local organization that has worked to build stronger communities through the investment of resources, engaging and collaborating with local partners, and inspired giving since 1961 and is part of an international network of over 1,800 affiliates in 40 countries and territories.

To learn more about Beaufort County United Way or to give, advocate or volunteer, please visit: www.unitedwaybc.net and follow us on Facebook and Instagram @UnitedWayBeaufortCountyNC.