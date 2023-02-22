WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Washington Planning Board on Tuesday will consider approving plans for 60 apartment units to be built on a Clarks Neck Road property.

City Council earlier this month approved changing the property’s zoning to residential multifamily. The planning board will review the property’s site plan and proposed exterior building facade. In supporting documents, city staff said those plans meet the requirements set forth in the zoning ordinance. “Minor specific details” are still being reviewed by staff and will need to be approved by the Technical Review Committee before building permits are issued.

The proposed exterior facade (via City of Washington) The proposed site plan (via City of Washington)

Beaufort County officials have been discussing ways to bring more affordable housing options to the area. The county commissioners recently approved a charter for the new Beaufort County Workforce Housing Task Force.