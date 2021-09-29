Bomb threat closes P.S. Jones Middle School in Washington, forces John Small Elementary to lockdown

Washington

P.S. Jones Middle School (Erin Jenkins, WNCT photo)

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Officials responded to a bomb threat Wednesday at P.S. Jones Middle School that forced the school to close and another school to go on lockdown.

WNCT’s Erin Jenkins reports an email was sent to P.S. Jones Middle School Principal Kelly Makepeace Wednesday morning saying there were bombs in the school and they would detonate at a certain time. The Beaufort County Schools Central Office was contacted and school officials, including Superintendent Matthew Cheeseman, decided it was a credible enough threat to evacuate the school.

P.S. Jones Middle School (Erin Jenkins, WNCT photo)

Students were taken by bus to a nearby church where parents were allowed to pick them up. As a precaution, John Small Elementary across the parking lot was on lockdown but not evacuated.

Allied Police Services, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office and Washington Police were all on scene. A bomb dog swept the building twice and found nothing that would indicate an explosive device.

Law enforcement was looking into who sent the email and was still investigating Wednesday afternoon.

