WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The sidewalks of downtown Washington were packed Wednesday evening as the famous Budweiser Clydesdales paraded through the streets.

After a presentation and question-and-answer session on Stewart Parkway, the horses strolled down Main Street, where they made brief stops to allow for photo ops and videos.

If you missed the Clydesdales on Wednesday, you still have a couple more opportunities to see them in Greenville this week.

Watch the video above to learn more about Wednesday’s festivities in Washington.