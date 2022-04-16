WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – The Inner Banks STEM Center hosted its first car and boat show before The Drifters performed on Saturday at the Washington – Warren Airport.

“A lot of the citizens in this region have been through some hard times with the pandemic, loss of jobs or medical issues,” said Alvin Powell, president of Inner Banks STEM Center. “The kids have had a traumatic experience with being in and out of school, no interpersonal support.

“So we thought that we needed to put together the event that was free, that would be attracted to a variety of socio-economic groups.”

The event not only brought the community together but also benefitted Washington’s science, technology, engineering and mathematics center.

“So this event is a great way for people to get to know that we are here and also allow us to show that the airport is here since so many people in Washington just don’t know about the airport,” said Jessica Williams, a lead instructor and program coordinator for drone camps at the Inner Banks STEM Center.

“And they’re such a big part of our program, and allows us to meet a lot of parents and students and get them interested in some of our programs for this year.”

With the event being at the Washington – Warren Airport, attendees were able to watch a military flyover.

“It’s nice to get out of the house and be around other people. I’ve been cooped up in the house for almost a year. It’s about time to get out, get a little fresh air,” said Wayne Speight from Snow Hill.

Event officials said the City of Washington came together on Saturday to promote goodwill, diversity, inclusiveness and give people hope going forward.

“This feature is free to the community, as sponsors were very, very gracious and showed great community support, community spirit when we approached sponsors because they knew it was free to the community and they also wanted to be part of it. So that’s great,” said Washington Mayor Donald Sadler.

Event organizers said the reason for a day full of entertainment was to just allow the community to have a reason to smile after a couple of tough years while benefitting the STEM center.