WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The City of Washington must pay $185,000 to the estate of Cedric Pritchard as part of the settlement reached in a lawsuit filed by Cedric’s mother, Teresa Pritchard, against Washington senior patrol officer Aaron Mobley and the city.

Mobley fatally shot Pritchard during an attempted traffic stop in March 2018.

In 2019, District Attorney Seth Edwards concluded that criminal charges were not warranted against Mobley, stating that Pritchard holding his gun justified the deadly force, according to the Washington Daily News.

Teresa Pritchard, the administrator of Cedric’s estate, filed the lawsuit against Mobley — in his individual capacity — and the City of Washington on April 6, 2020.

In filing that lawsuit, Teresa Pritchard alleged Mobley violated Cedric’s Fourth Amendment rights by using excessive force, and committed a civil battery. Pritchard also sued the city for civil battery, claiming that Mobley “committed a civil battery within the course and scope of his employment.”

The city responded to the lawsuit by pleading qualified immunity, public official immunity and sovereign immunity.

According to an announcement of the settlement published by the city, the Pritchard estate will receive $185,000, while Mobley and the city received “a full release of any and all claims.” The announcement noted that the settlement did not in any way represent an admission of liability by the city.