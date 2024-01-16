WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The City of Washington reported a discharge of untreated wastewater on Monday.

The discharge happened around 10 a.m. Officials said a sewer force main near the intersection of Grimes Road and Whispering Roads, causing between 30,000-40,000 gallons of untreated wastewater to spill. At least 1,500 gallons had the potential to reach Kennedy Creek, in the Tar-Pamlico River Basin.

The spill was isolated within two hours, contained and removed by city personnel and a local contract waste hauler. Cleanup efforts continued into the night. Repairs to the force main have since been completed.

The North Carolina Division of Environmental Quality was been notified of the event. The notice was required by North Carolina General Statutes Article 21, Chapter 143.215C.