Citywide power outage reported in Washington, crews identify, work to fix it

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — City of Washington officials said they were working to fix its entire system after a citywide power outage on Tuesday that also knocked out phone lines.

In a post to social media just before 5 p.m., officials said they are working to find out the cause of the power outage and to fix it as quickly as possible. The city also said phones were down, so citizens could not report power outages.

Officials said in a new Facebook post at 5:17 p.m. that the source of the power outage has been identified and crews were working to fix the problem. They hoped to have full power restored by at least 6:30 p.m.

At 5:45 p.m., another Facebook post said the source of the power outage was a faulty relay on a transformer at the main substation.

Some people were posting on Facebook that their power had been restored while others said it was flickering off and on.