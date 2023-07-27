WASHINGTON, N.C. — Beaufort County officials on Thursday helped the Beaufort County Committee of 100 welcome renowned e-commerce, digital marketing and consulting firm BTW Global, LLC to its new headquarters in Washington.

BTW Global, which was founded in 2014 by identical twin brothers and Bear Grass natives

Trent and Brent Wynne, is relocating its headquarters from Pitt County to the Beaufort County

Skills Center at 705 Page Road in Washington.

Brent Wynne, co-founder of BTW Global LLC, speaks about the company’s history Thursday during an event celebrating the company’s relocation to Beaufort County.

Beaufort County Economic Development Director Brad Hufford speaks during Thursday’s event celebrating BTW Global’s relocation to Beaufort County.

Brandon Tester photo

The Skills Center building, located within the Washington-Beaufort County Industrial Park and owned by the Committee of 100, housed Beaufort County’s Economic Development team for two decades.

“BTW Global’s decision to make Beaufort County their new home shows that our community

has the right business environment to attract new companies and entrepreneurs,” Beaufort

County Economic Development Director Brad Hufford said.

The Economic Development Department recently moved its office to 108 Union Drive in

downtown Washington. That change is expected to yield several immediate and long-term

benefits for BCED’s operations and initiatives, while also freeing up a facility for BTW Global

to use as it invests in the local economy.

BTW Global has a workforce of 42 employees and the company says it aims to invest

$4,000,000 into infrastructure, real estate, and personal property within Beaufort County over the

next three years. BTW Global anticipates that its relocation to Beaufort County will create 20

local job opportunities.

“We are thrilled to embark on this exciting new chapter as we move our headquarters to Beaufort County,” said Trent and Brent Wynne, co-founders of BTW Global. “The support from the local community and the partnership with the Committee of 100 and Beaufort County Economic Development have been instrumental in making this expansion possible. We are committed to making a positive impact in Beaufort County through job creation, continued growth, and our ongoing dedication to excellence in our industry.”

BTW Global has committed to a multi-year renewable lease with the Committee of 100 for the

Skills Center building, which was built in 2003. In addition to serving as the county’s Economic

Development headquarters, the Skills Center has also served as a temporary home for various

manufacturers and, most recently, the Beaufort County Community College Boatbuilding

Program.

Beaufort County Committee of 100 is a private, non-profit organization of community and

business leaders committed to improving Beaufort County. The organization supports Beaufort

County Economic Development efforts in retaining existing businesses and growing and

attracting new businesses.

The Committee of 100 was chartered in 1985 and since then has been

involved in many Beaufort County projects that have led to new development and new jobs.

BTW Global said the Skills Center will provide an “ideal incubator space” to accelerate the

company’s expansion.

“BTW Global’s leadership already has strong business connections in Beaufort County and many

of their current workforce have local ties,” Hufford said. “The new jobs the company will create

will further diversify our industrial sector and provide opportunities for local residents.”