WASHINGTON, N.C – Emergency and crisis situations come in many different forms and often unexpectedly. Knowing what to do before, during and after a natural disaster or emergency is a critical part of being prepared.

This Saturday, May 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., a Disaster Preparedness Expo will have experts on hand with information on what can be done to prepare and the resources available after a natural disaster. This Expo provides an opportunity for individuals to learn from experts about preparedness measures they can take to protect themselves and their families during an emergency. The Expo will be held at the Life Center of the Temple of Jesus Christ Church located at 810 Hackney Avenue in Washington.

Emergency vehicles will be on site including the Salvation Army canteen truck. There will be giveaways to help people with assembling their disaster bucket. The event is free and open to the public.

For more information about the Disaster Preparedness Expo, and to see participating organizations, visit unitedwaybc.net/disaster-expo or email Lisa Williams at lwilliams@mideastcom.org or Sue Tidd at stidd@unitedwaybc.net.