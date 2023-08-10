WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Food is good for the soul. It also provides an outlet for those in need.

Located at 932 West Third Street in Washington, Eagles’s Wings Food Pantry was started in 1989 and its mission is to fight food insecurity in Beaufort County. This Food Pantry accepts canned and boxed food donations and takes volunteers to assist with the over 100, 000 meals they provide in a year.

The need for food assistance in Beaufort County came from a large percentage of the community living at or below the poverty level. Now the Food Pantry has expanded to a Client’s Choice warehouse where clients are able to select their own food items.

In the interview, Executive Director Ann-Marie Montague talks about the mission of Eagles Wings, how they came to be and how they assist the public with various means.

For more information about Eagle’s Wings Food Pantry, click here or call 252-975-1138. The Facebook page is also a place where the pantry can take messages as well.

View the video to find out more about Washington’s Eagles Wings.