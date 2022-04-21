WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – During the company’s eighth annual “Month of Giving,” UScellular associates will celebrate Earth Day by taking part in a variety of volunteer opportunities across Eastern North Carolina.

In Washington, local UScellular associates coordinated activity for youth at Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain Washington Unit to complete a campus beautification project with the ground’s clean-up and spring flower plantings. A special planting event will be held Thursday at the Boys & Girls Club where members and staff will be joined by UScellular associates in planting activities around the location, which is 1028 N. Bridge St. in Washington.

With a particular focus on STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) programming and learning, UScellular’s community efforts engage local youth in hands-on experiences. The company helps to motivate students to gain a better understanding of how their own volunteerism along with technology can create solutions to improve their communities.

“We are constantly looking for ways to engage local youth with these types of hands-on projects. Creating bonds and building connections here in the Washington community is something that is continuously at the forefront of UScellular’s educational outreach efforts,” said Jeremy Taylor, director of sales for UScellular in eastern North Carolina.

“Continuing our work with Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain Washington Unit members is a privilege. Working side by side with local youth gives us an opportunity to spark ideas and mold future Washington community and business leaders.”

UScellular continually looks for ways to have positive impacts on local community environments as Earth Day is celebrated and throughout the year. In 2021, UScellular customers traded in more than 186,000 devices through its Trade-In program, which diverted nearly 84,000 pounds of e-waste from landfills, and avoided almost 240,000,000 gallons of water pollution.

UScellular has a longstanding commitment to the community and education. Since 2009, UScellular has donated nearly $21.4 million along with countless experiences and technology items to nonprofit organizations across the country. For more information about UScellular’s corporate social responsibility initiatives, please go to https://www.uscellular.com/get-to-know-us/community-outreach.