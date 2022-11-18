WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — It’s not just a place to pick up produce, it’s also a “classroom” that teaches people about healthy lifestyles and eating.

That’s the goal of the ECU Health Beaufort community garden and outdoor classroom in Washington. They had their first fall harvest event Friday. One of the leads for the event said they hope the garden opens conversations about wellness and that they’re ready to share what they have grown so far.

“We are so excited about this, we planned that we would plant the crops back in September so that they would be ready just in time for Thanksgiving, and it worked out perfectly,” said Dr. Tammy Thompson, ECU Health’s garden lead.

Thompson also said the group hopes to host harvest days every Wednesday and Friday morning in the future.

The garden is located next to the ECU Health Wellness Center at 1275 Cowell Farm Rd in Washington.