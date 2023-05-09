WASHINGTON, N.C.— Eleven students completed the esthetics certification program at Beaufort County Community College. The college offers the program as two-semester certification split between two courses through the Division of Continuing Education. The program was included in the Beaufort Promise program, meaning that tuition and fees were covered by the college, in part with funding from The Darragh Foundation Scholarship.

Starasia Ebron, Charity Grice, Debra Hartley, Kayla Jimerson, Lauren Mills, Roychelle Payton, Virjeania Price, Shaunta Russell, Allison Tetterton, Tierra Thompson, and Fatima Torres earned their Esthetics Certificates.

This course covers training in the areas of facials, hair removal, and make-up application, as well as health and public safety protocols, board laws and regulations, client safety, and infection control procedures to become a licensed skin care specialist. The curriculum provides a simulated salon environment, which enables students to develop skills that will prepare them to sit for the North Carolina State Board of Cosmetic Arts exam to become a licensed esthetician.

All students have scheduled their exams and one has already achieved licensure.

Nine of the students in this program qualified for assistance through The Darragh Foundation Scholarship. Established in 1998 by Richard and Mildred Darragh, the Darragh family focuses on the impact of education in the communities it serves. The Darragh Foundation’s mission is “Helping to Improve the Lives of Others.” Scholarships from the foundation are awarded to Continuing Education students seeking their high school equivalency diploma and students working towards an industry-recognized credential returning to the workforce. Scholarships are awarded biannually and students must show academic promise and demonstrate need.

The next esthetics class is anticipated to begin in January 2024.