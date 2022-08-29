WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Washington will host its first show devoted to flight and drones.

The Washington-Warren Airport Authority is partnering with Virginia-based Xelevate Unmanned Systems Center of Excellence to host the inaugural Washington Air and Drone Show on December 17. The event is open to the public and designed to demonstrate safe regulation of drone technology in the community.

The event will show the culture of drones through a technology showcase. There will also be live demonstrations. It’s part of Washington-Warren Airport becoming the first drone-smart airport on the East Coast.

“Located strategically at the confluence of the Tar and Pamlico rivers, near a series of government and commercial operating areas, Washington is ideally positioned for the fusion of air, land and sea emerging technology,” Washington-Warren Airport Director Earl Malpass said. “Our Airport Authority chose to partner with Xelevate for its extensive industry expertise and access to personnel, military, national defense, academia, aviators and maritime operators. Together, we can help define the next horizon in unmanned technology.”

The airport and Xelevate recently announced plans to build the Southern-Atlantic Drone Workforce and Data Fusion Center, which will feature indoor flight facilities with classroom environments, STEM education, job fairs, demonstrations, conferences, and symposiums.

The event will be held at 200 Airport Rd. in Washington and it starts at 10 am. To learn more about Xelevate, click here.