WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The family of Beaufort County’s emergency services director provided another update on his status.

Carnie Hedgepeth was involved in a crash on Monday in western Pitt County while riding his motorcycle. He was admitted to ECU Health in Greenville and was battling a variety of injuries to his face along with brain bleed and other internal injuries.

On Tuesday evening, a prayer service was held at Arthur Christian Church in Bell Arthur for Hedgepeth and his family.

Wednesday morning, the church posted an update from the Hedgepeth family on its Facebook page.

“Carnie’s condition remained stable through the night. His vitals continue to trend in a positive direction. He is breathing slightly over the ventilator now, so medical staff is working to slowly wean him off the machine.”

The church also listed a way to keep up with Hedgepeth’s progress and to submit cards to the family.

“Due to COVID restrictions, visitations will be restricted to immediate family members only. We will be utilizing the social media pages of Arthur Christian Church (https://www.facebook.com/arthurchristianchurch) and Beaufort County’s Office of Emergency Services (https://www.facebook.com/bcemergencymanagement) to provide updates regarding Carnie’s condition and any needs that may arise. We encourage everyone to monitor these sites for information and ask that you refrain from messaging and / or calling Melody as she focuses her attention on Carnie.

“Cards and condolences can be mailed to 1882 Fishpond Rd., Farmville NC 27828“