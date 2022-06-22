WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — If you’re been scrolling on Facebook you might’ve noticed a new page, People of Beaufort County.

The blog is run by Ashley, a Beaufort County native. She’s telling stories in an unconventional way, just using pictures of hands.

“Hands, they tell a story that words can’t,” Ashley said. Because of the nature of the blog, she prefers to keep her last name and appearance secret.

She finds people to talk to, asks if they’d like to share their story, and then listens and take notes. She then uses the notes, and pictures of their hands to create her Facebook posts.

“This is John,” she said, pointing to a page in her notebook. “He was a Vietnam veteran. He likes drinking coffee, and it’s just him and his pup. He has no family.”

Ashley noted that face-to-face interactions were hard to come by during the heart of the pandemic.

“Most of them start talking because they’ve been holding it in for so long,” she said. “They just need someone to sit and talk to.

“Once it’s posted, people pray, people reach out, people want to help the person who was telling their story,” Ashley added. “I pray, and God guides me where I need to be at the right time, and so far He’s never let me down.”

Ashley hopes to continue sharing people’s stories, one pair of hands at a time.

“I’ve shared full body photos, and people are like no, no, no, let’s go back to the hands,” she said. “Because it leaves more suspense or wonder of what’s gonna happen next.”