GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Carnie Hedgepeth family remains optimistic about his progress despite some recent setbacks.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, the family said Hedgepeth, the Beaufort County Emergency Services director, hasn’t spoken but “continues to open his eyes often, and for longer periods of time. He has also had several instances in which he moved his lips and mouth as if he were trying to speak.”

The post also indicated that therapists continue to work with him to create some mobility in his body. There is concern about a decrease in circulation in his left arm and leg. The family also reports that their medical insurance denied Hedgepeth a transfer for treatment to The Shepherd Center in Atlanta.

The family said in a post last week it had received good news of acceptance into The Shepherd Center and was awaiting permission from their healthcare provider before moving forward.

“We ask that you please pray for an improvement in this new symptom,” the Facebook post read.

“As many of you are aware, our request for a transfer to The Shepherd Center in Atlanta was denied by BlueCross BlueShield Healthcare Management. We are actively pursuing every avenue of appeal possible. We ask that you continue to pray for God to remove any barrier that may delay Carnie’s recovery, and open the appropriate doors that will allow him to receive the best care possible.”