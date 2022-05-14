WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Washington man was arrested on drug charges after a high-speed chase that started in Washington ended in Pitt County on Thursday.

Investigators with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Drug Unit arrested Ronald Karl Bullock, 31, of 126 Vermont Avenue in Washington. He was charged with Trafficking in Methamphetamine by Possession and Trafficking in Methamphetamine by Transportation and Felony Flee to Elude Arrest.

Officials said Bullock refused to stop after investigators attempted a traffic stop during a drug investigation. He refused to stop, leading to the high-speed chase into Pitt County. Investigators lost sight and terminated the chase. During the chase, officials said Bullock threw approximately 200 grams of Methamphetamine out the window, which was recovered by investigators.

Shortly after the chase, Pitt County Sheriff’s deputies spotted Bullock on Memorial Drive. He tried to flee but deputies captured him at the intersection of 5th Street and Memorial Drive.

Bullock was arrested and charged with Felony Flee to Elude and Possession of Marijuana in Pitt County. He was detained in the Pitt County Detention Center under a $525,000.00 secured bond.