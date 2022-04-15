WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — On Saturday, the Inner Banks STEM Center will host its first car and boat show.

The event will be located at the Washington-Warren Airport and features a free concert from The Drifters. The event was funded entirely through donations from the community.

Organizer Al Powell said the event promotes diversity, but it’s also just a way to give people a reason to smile after a long couple of years.

“Just have people show up for three or four hours to feel good and forget about some of their troubles with no admission. And The Drifters are inductees into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. So, their music transcends a lot of socio-economic groups,” said Powell.

The boat show will take place from noon until 4 p.m., but the fun doesn’t stop there. The concert will run from 4-6 p.m.