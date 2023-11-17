WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — David “DC” Linton Jr. has been hired as Beaufort County’s new Emergency Management Coordinator and Operations Chief of Fire and Emergency Management.

Linton is a Beaufort County native with 21 years of experience in local, state and federal building construction and hazard mitigation project management. He has been a paramedic with Beaufort County Emergency Services since April 2022.

In his new role, Linton works closely with regional, state and federal agencies to develop, change and execute the county’s Emergency Operations Plan and works to educate the public, first responders and officials about disaster preparedness and management. He advises all county fire departments, emergency medical services and rescue departments concerning state certification requirements and standard operating procedures. Linton also researches and advises personnel of changes in federal, state, and local laws governing emergency management.

He is also responsible for the maintenance, operation, activation and support of the County’s Emergency Operations Center.

Linton has an associate degree in emergency medical science and is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in emergency and disaster management at Western Carolina University. His list of certifications includes Firefighter II, Fire Officer II, Technical Rescuer, Critical Incident Stress Management, HAZMAT Operations, Confined Space and EMS Officer I.

“DC’s career exemplifies his genuine desire to serve his community and his commitment to continued professional development,” Beaufort County Emergency Services Director Chris Newkirk said