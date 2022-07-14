WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — While many places in Washington have changed over the years, one place has not.

At Bill’s Hot Dogs, customers have been grabbing hot dog meals since 1928. When talking about Washington, the question of “have you been to Bill’s Hotdogs?” always comes up.

To many, Bill’s Hot Dogs is a place to grab a quick bite to eat. For others who live outside of Washington and even out of state, it’s a place that everyone recommends. Add chili, onions, mustard and ketchup and a Bill’s Hot Dog is complete.

(Ashley Turner, WNCT illustration)

“A lot of people who work here have been here for years. And then they also came here when they were a kid. So this is like me coming here when I was a kid. It’s kind of strange to be on the other side of the counter. Working at a place has got so much history that I remember growing up,” said Jay Boyd, owner of Bill’s Hot Dogs.

There are two locations in Washington, for those who just visit the downtown area. The second spot is on 15th Street in the area once known as Washington Square Mall. There’s also a location open in Greenville.

“A lot of our customers have come here with a lot of older people who come here, many with their parents. And it’s just like a tradition for somebody to come here and bring their grandkids and kids, some of their buddies have done this for years. We had a guy here yesterday that was 90 years old and had been coming here his whole life,” said Boyd.