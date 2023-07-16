WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Everyone’s favorite dessert had its own day on Sunday.

Around the country, ice cream shops celebrated National Ice Cream Day. Scoops, an ice cream parlor that’s been a staple in Washington for over 20 years, was among the places that celebrated the day.

Michael Mizell, owner of Scoops, said they were glad to offer a cold and sweet treat for people to cool off.

“I think ice cream just makes people happy,” Mizell said. “I think it’s a cheap alternative to making people happy. I’ve never really seen anybody leave the ice cream shop mad.”

Mizell said they plan on continuing to serve Italian ice, ice cream, nachos and other items at the business. A mobile ice cream truck is also in the works.