WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Martin County man pled guilty and was sentenced to between 12-17 years in prison after he pled guilty to indecent liberties.

On Monday, Michael Edward Clark, Sr., 34 of Robersonville pled guilty to a count of Indecent Liberties with Child and Sale Delivery of Controlled Substance (marijuana) to a Minor 13 Years Old and Under. He pled guilty in Beaufort County Superior Court.

Clark’s sentencing covers between 155 and 208 months in the NC Department of Corrections. He will have to register as a sex offender upon his release.

The conviction was a result of an investigation conducted by Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Deputies of a sex offense that occurred at a residence in Beaufort County during the month of July 2020.