WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Current NC Department of Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders, a native of Beaufort County, will be the featured speaker for the Vitalize Eastern North Carolina Group during an event happening Saturday.

Sanders will speak at “An Economic Conference,” which will begin at 10 a.m. at Beaufort County Community College in Building 10. The event runs until 2 p.m. Lunch will be provided.

The event is sponsored by the Alliance for Greater Eastern North Carolina, Washington County Think Tank for Community Solutions and the Tyrrell County Community Development Corporation.